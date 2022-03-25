The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 3.5% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $138.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $191.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.93 and a 200 day moving average of $156.96.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

