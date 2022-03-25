TheStreet Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.66.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

