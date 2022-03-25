Thilo Schroeder Acquires 53,118 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder bought 53,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,259,958.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Thilo Schroeder bought 75,731 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,570,660.94.

On Friday, March 18th, Thilo Schroeder bought 82,200 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,668,660.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thilo Schroeder bought 3,110 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $65,092.30.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 39,600 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $794,772.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 103,005 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,894,261.95.

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder purchased 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder bought 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.92. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $48.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 23,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.