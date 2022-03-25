Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $5.68

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $6.32. Tilray shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 1,473,325 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tilray by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tilray by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

