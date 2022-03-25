Tim S.A. Plans — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TIMB)

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0821 per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TIMB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. 11,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,454. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. TIM has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TIM by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TIM by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TIM by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of TIM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TIM by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 50,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

TIMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

