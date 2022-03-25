Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 2,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 171,868 shares.The stock last traded at $28.36 and had previously closed at $29.61.
The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of $640.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35.
Titan Machinery Company Profile (NASDAQ:TITN)
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
