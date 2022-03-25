Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 2,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 171,868 shares.The stock last traded at $28.36 and had previously closed at $29.61.

The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 699.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $640.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

