TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) by 216.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

