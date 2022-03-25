Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 10.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,308,000 after buying an additional 226,883 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $77,904,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 330,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,237,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE opened at $94.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

