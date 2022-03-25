Tompkins Financial Corp Has $2.41 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

