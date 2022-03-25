Tompkins Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 188,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

ACM stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

