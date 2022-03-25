Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NWFL opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.45. Norwood Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

