Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Up 580.0% in March

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 580.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NDP stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,903. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 98.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

