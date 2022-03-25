Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Up 580.0% in March

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 580.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NDP stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,903. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (Get Rating)
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.