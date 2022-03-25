TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $2,254,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TRTX stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $923.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 360.86, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.