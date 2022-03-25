Traders Buy Large Volume of Evelo Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.32.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $220.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.66. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57.

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.