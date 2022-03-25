Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Traeger updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Traeger has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57.

COOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Traeger by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Traeger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Traeger by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Traeger by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

