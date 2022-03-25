Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Traeger updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57.

Several research firms have commented on COOK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Traeger by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Traeger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Traeger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

