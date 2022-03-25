Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Traeger updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Traeger stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57.
Several research firms have commented on COOK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.
Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
