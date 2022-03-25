Tranchess Price Up 17.5% Over Last Week (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, Tranchess has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001950 BTC on exchanges. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $60.31 million and $30.12 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,971.67 or 1.00026757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00023878 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000074 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001014 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,349,045 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

