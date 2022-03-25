Trellis Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trellis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $79,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.19 on Friday, hitting $510.27. 33,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $480.45 and a 200 day moving average of $458.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $360.55 and a fifty-two week high of $515.78.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

