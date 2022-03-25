Trex (NYSE:TREX) Trading Down 6.8%

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.34 and last traded at $70.90. Approximately 45,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,308,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average is $106.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

