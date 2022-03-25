TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives $31.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
In other TriState Capital news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $32.70. 3,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,498. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
TriState Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TriState Capital (TSC)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.