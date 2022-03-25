TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives $31.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other TriState Capital news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TriState Capital by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TriState Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $32.70. 3,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,498. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

