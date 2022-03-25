TRON (TRX) Price Up 9.1% This Week

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.73 billion and approximately $942.34 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003691 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,702,524,763 coins and its circulating supply is 101,702,524,896 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

