TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. TrueFi has a market cap of $113.57 million and $10.38 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003591 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00035500 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00112537 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
About TrueFi
According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “
Buying and Selling TrueFi
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.