Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $68.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,369,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,188. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.88.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

