Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 153,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

TFC opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

