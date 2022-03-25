Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.82. 18,158,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,376,221. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. City State Bank bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 226,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 58,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,565,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.