Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend by 21.6% over the last three years. Two Harbors Investment has a payout ratio of 86.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.9%.

Shares of NYSE TWO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. 35,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,827,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

