U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,403,000 after buying an additional 1,508,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,317,000 after buying an additional 1,335,793 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 84.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,370,000 after buying an additional 931,276 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $57.12. 69,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170,055. The company has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

