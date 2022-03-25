UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $651.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.00. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFIX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

