UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $744,000 Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,637 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 79.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 85.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 593,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 274,226 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the third quarter worth $1,832,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 18.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the third quarter worth $1,243,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $173,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $157,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,008 shares of company stock worth $503,394 over the last three months. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of PRDO opened at $11.53 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $792.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

