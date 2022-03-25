UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Radius Health by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Radius Health by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

