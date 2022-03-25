UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 30,320 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,320 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth $24,188,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fluidigm by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 172,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluidigm by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 199,572 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 75,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.17. Fluidigm Co. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fluidigm ( NASDAQ:FLDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Fluidigm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biotechnology tools for life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.