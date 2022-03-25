UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 94,023 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94,023 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 73,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 36,920 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 615,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $563.12 million, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RIGL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.