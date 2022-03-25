UBS Group Downgrades Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATASY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlantia from €18.70 ($20.55) to €18.90 ($20.77) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATASY opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. Atlantia has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

