UBS Group Raises JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target to $52.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $66.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.42.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $66.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

