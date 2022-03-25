ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Purchases 2,000 Shares

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 2,000 shares of ULS Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £1,460 ($1,922.06).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 1,062 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £775.26 ($1,020.62).

On Tuesday, March 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 2,751 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £2,008.23 ($2,643.80).

On Wednesday, March 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 61 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of GBX 4,331 ($57.02).

On Thursday, February 24th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 7,300 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £5,402 ($7,111.64).

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 17,065 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £12,969.40 ($17,073.99).

On Friday, February 18th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 8,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £6,240 ($8,214.85).

On Tuesday, February 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 26,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £20,800 ($27,382.83).

On Friday, February 11th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 416 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £341.12 ($449.08).

On Wednesday, February 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £9,840 ($12,954.19).

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($6,556.08).

LON:ULS opened at GBX 73.80 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.26. The company has a market cap of £47.88 million and a P/E ratio of 3.13. ULS Technology plc has a 52-week low of GBX 66.21 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 104 ($1.37).

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

