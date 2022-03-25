Unifi Protocol DAO Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $23.16 million and approximately $18.41 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.78 or 0.00012915 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00193259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00028220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.28 or 0.00424996 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00055982 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,729,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,005,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

