UniLend Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, UniLend has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $12.34 million and $1.94 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

