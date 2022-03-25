United States Steel (NYSE:X) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. United States Steel traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 356364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on X. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Get United States Steel alerts:

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $77,147,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.