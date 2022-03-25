United States Steel (NYSE:X) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. United States Steel traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 356364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on X. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.
In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.
About United States Steel (NYSE:X)
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
