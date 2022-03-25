Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UVE traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 121,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,516. The firm has a market cap of $411.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.12. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UVE shares. StockNews.com cut Universal Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Universal Insurance news, CFO Frank Wilcox acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,750 shares of company stock worth $176,355. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.