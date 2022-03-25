Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.10

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 24270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Unum Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

