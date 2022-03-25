UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Shares of UpHealth stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in UpHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UpHealth in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

