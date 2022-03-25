urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
UGRO stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. urban-gro has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $127.18 million and a PE ratio of -35.82.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 128.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 207,271 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter worth about $171,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter worth about $1,571,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 33.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter worth about $377,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About urban-gro (Get Rating)
urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.
