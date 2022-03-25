Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 216,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 274,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Valens alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.