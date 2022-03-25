Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,521,000 after buying an additional 513,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,766,000 after purchasing an additional 244,902 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787,974 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.71. 4,202,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,792,306. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $60.79.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

