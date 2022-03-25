Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.
Shares of VV stock opened at $207.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.62. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $179.46 and a 12 month high of $222.59.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.