Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of VV stock opened at $207.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.62. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $179.46 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

