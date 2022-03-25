Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.55. 9,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,710. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

