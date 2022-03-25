Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 6.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 552,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,916,000 after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,953. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $222.50 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

