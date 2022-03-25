Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Reaches $5.05 on Top Exchanges

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.05 or 0.00011477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $5,546.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00048091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.23 or 0.07030419 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,971.60 or 0.99875832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00044658 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

