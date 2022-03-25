Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,612.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Vascular Biogenics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,100. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $106.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

