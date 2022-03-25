Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,612.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.
Vascular Biogenics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,100. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $106.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.
VBLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.
