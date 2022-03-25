Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VERA traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,884. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $37.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 266,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 141,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 12,021.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

